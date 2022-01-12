Here are all the holidays for Ghana in 2022

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Ghanaians in the year 2022 will observe 13 public holidays.



These are statutory holidays arranged for by the dictates of the constitution of Ghana. The schedule for this year’s holiday observation has been published by the Ministry of Interior in a press release.



With New Year’s Day and Constitution Day scheduled for January 1 and January 7, 2022, already gone by, the next public holiday will be on March 6 which is Independence Day.



The Easter holidays will follow with Good Friday and Easter Monday falling on April 15 and 18 respectively. May Day, otherwise known as Workers’ Day is on May 1.



Founders’ Day which is to celebrate the founding fathers of the nation will be on August 4, while Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day which is to celebrate the birthday of Ghana’s first president will be on September 21.



December 2022 will have three public holidays made up of Farmer’s Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day falling on December 2, December 25 and December 26 respectively.



Two other statutory holidays which commemorate the Islamic festive seasons do not have their dates fixed yet by the Ministry of Interior.



“There are no fixed dates for Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha because they are movable feasts. The dates for the observation are provided by the Office of the Chief Imam in the course of the year,” the ministry noted.



