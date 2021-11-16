You are here: HomeNews2021 11 16Article 1403104

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are 10 defamation suits against Kennedy Agyapong in Ghana and abroad

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong sues Kevin Taylor for defamation

The Assin MP has filed the suit in a Virginia court

Kennedy Agyapong facing 10 defamation suits

Assin Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has sued American based Ghanaian social commentator, Kevin Baidoo Taylor for defamation.

For some critics, there seem to be some level of irony in the matter considering the history of the MP.

Accused by many as being a default offender when it comes to defamation, the Assin MP has filed a suit in a Virginia Court demanding damages of around $9,500,000.00 from Kevin Taylor.

Following reports of the suit filed by the MP, a list of pending legal actions against Mr Kennedy Agyapong has been shared by private legal practitioner, Sammy Darko.

Check out the list of 10 defamation suits against Kennedy Agyapong pending in court below:


Anas Aremeyaw Anas V Kennedy Agyapong (should have resumed in November but adjourned to December on defendant’ excuse letter)

Kwesi Tsum, Multi Media & Ors. V Kennedy Agyapong, Justice Kweku Annan (subsisted service on defendant executed)

Senyo Hosi V Kennedy Agyapong (resumes)

Asante-Apeatu (IGP Rtd) V Justice Kweku Annan of Net2 Tv (ongoing)

Zein V Kennedy Agyapong

Joseph Yammin V Kennedy Agyapong

Ato Forson V Kennedy Agyapong

Cicil Garbrah V Kennedy Agyapong

Ivy Heward Mills V Kennedy Agyapong

Kweku Baako V Kennedy Agyapong ( On appeal)

