Herdsmen kill Community Police Assistant at Lingbinkura

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Herdsman on the run after killing Community Police Assistant



Fulani man placed on police wanted list



Suspect on the run after killing CPA officer



A Community Police has reportedly been shot dead by a suspected Fulani herdsman at Lingbinkura, a farming community near Buipe in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the deceased officer was chasing a herdsman who had been placed on police wanted list for his alleged involvement in a murder case.



The deceased identified as Salisu Lampo was on a motorbike and had with him a Criminal Investigation Department officer who was a pillion on the motorbike.



The CID officer upon sighting the suspect ordered the deceased to chase him, but was immediately shot in the chest by the herdsman.



The body of the deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs while the suspect is on the run.