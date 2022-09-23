You are here: HomeNews2022 09 23Article 1628639

Regional News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Herdsmen cause havoc on farmlands at Amankwakrom

The Chiefs and people of Amankwakrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains in the North District of the Eastern Region have bemoaned the activities of cattle farmers on their farms.

Speaking to a GBC Sunrise FM, some of them claim that such activities, which have been ongoing for about ten years, have led to the destruction of their farm products.

Amankwakrom is a farming community that is surrounded by the Volta Lake and the Afram and Obosom rivers.

They predominately engage in crop farming such as maize, tomatoes, rice, and legumes amongst others.

The Chief of the town, Nana Otukwa Mpareko, disclosed that several appeals have been forwarded to the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly and the Eastern Regional Security Council on the issue without yielding any positive response.

He said the cattle farmers have refused to patronize a fenced five hundred and sixty-acre cattle ranch that had been put up in the town by the government.

Nana Mpareko added that the Afram Plains enclave in general is a bread basket that is not being fully utilized.

For her part, the Assembly Member of the area, Abena Dansoa, disclosed that all heads of department at the assembly have been made known of the situation for action to be taken.

She said, “aside the destruction of their farm products, the herdsmen also allegedly engage in raping of women in the community”.

