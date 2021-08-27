Herdsmen allegedly rape 10-year-old girl, shoot father

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Residents of Gomoa Adeantem are in shock after a father was shot and his daughter raped



• It is alleged some four herdsmen raped the 10-year-old girl



• A pastor’s warning shot got the men to flee



Four herdsmen have allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl and shot her 40-year-old father, Kwabena Quaye.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, this has sent the two into critical condition.



The incident happened at Gomoa Adeantem in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region.



It is reported the herdsmen destroyed farm crops and also terrorized residents of the community.



Confirming the incident, Nana Essel Andoh, the chief of Gomoa Adeantem said he has informed the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare about the incident.



The chief added that as retaliation, the youth of the area has vowed to fight the herdsmen; he hopes the police will intervene.



“I know the laws of the country, so allowing the youth to take such action will be uncalled for and that is why I involved the media in helping us fight this issue,” he said.



Nana Essel Andoh added that it took the timely intervention of a pastor’s warning shot to get the herdsmen to flee, else they “would have killed him [Kwabena Quaye] and his daughter.”



He explained that it was this pastor who eventually informed him of what had happened.



“When the committee member got to the scene, they had shot and hurt Mr Quaye, but the girl was nowhere to be found,” he explained.



It was following their search that it was discovered that the child had been dragged to the nearby bush and raped by four of the men.



“After the father was taken to the hospital, the pastor later heard the child crying, so they traced where the cry was coming from and found her lying naked. Then, according to her, all of them raped her,” he added.



