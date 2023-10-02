Her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional – Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Theresa Kufuor

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed profound sadness at the passing of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, Ghana's former First Lady and wife of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, John Agyekum Kufuor.



The heartfelt tribute, President Akufo-Addo comes after the former first lady passed at age 87.



In the tribute, the president described the late Theresa Kuffour as a warm, kind and gracious woman who bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God.



“Mama Theresa, as she was affectionately called, was a devoted companion of President Kufuor throughout their sixty-one (61) years of marriage. She was an invaluable and constant source of advice, encouragement and prayers for him.



“Member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, sister of the renowned statesman, the late J.H Mensah, and aunt of President Kufuor’s Secretary, the brilliant diplomat, Ambassador D.K Osei, she was politically astute and was a major contributor to her husband’s political success. She was a composed and articulate First Lady, a polyglot, fluent in several languages including Ewe, who brought great dignity to the position.



He continued “I knew several members of her family, especially her celebrated brother, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know her too. Her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional. She bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God," he said.





President Akufo-Addo extended his condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and the entire family, expressing his deep sense of loss. He wished her a peaceful resting place.





“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I will miss her a lot. We extend our deepest condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and members of their family on their irreplaceable loss. We wish her a peaceful place of abode in the Bosom of the Almighty, as she deserves, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!” the statement added.



