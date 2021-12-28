Henry Quartey sends strong warning to beach owners

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has strongly advised beach owners and organisers to adhere to the protocols or face dire consequences.



He stated that any person who disregards the measures taken to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant will be detained by the Police.



Speaking on Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem, he said that the committee will not permit any disobedience to flout the closure of beaches.



“Let me assure the owners of these beaches and I say this categorically that we will not countenance any disobeyance to flout the closure of beaches,” he said.



“If someone thinks the Police in his area are not enough to so stop them from working, we will arrest all these organisers and the owners of the place,” he told Adom FM.



According to him, it was a democratic process to ensure that by the grace of God they will enjoy the cooperation and support of all and sundry to manage the spread of the COVID-19.



“They should remember that we have passed a law on COVID 19 and any person who flouts the rules will be detained,” he stressed.



“If they feel they will challenge us they should go ahead we will pick them up,” he added.



Mr Quartey, however, pleaded with the citizens for their cooperation and support the protocols to reduce the spread of the pandemic.



