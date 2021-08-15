Henry Quartey pushes for scholarship, research centre for Ga Dangme students

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said discussions are ongoing toward setting up a scholarship scheme for Ga Dangme students and building a research centre for that ethnic group.



Addressing the 2021 Homowo Lecture series in Accra, Mr Quartey, who has been at the helm of the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda, which has seen the decongestion of many parts of the city, said: “We’ve had discussions” on the proposed scholarship.



“I need your help to ensure that Ga Dangme students from JHS receive scholarships from us”, he told the traditional leaders and stakeholders.



He said the beneficiaries should be from “Ada to LADMA”, adding, “even if we are awarding ten scholarships in each place, they could become graduates and serve as civil servants, which will be good for us”.



“I’ll institute a committee to make this happen,” Mr Quartey promised.



On the establishment of a Ga Dangme research centre, Mr Quartey said: “I’ll advise that we should set aside a place to build a centre to preserve our Ga Dangme books, history, and archives”.



“We will lobby to get people to donate computers for the facility”, he said, noting: “Everything is now moving online”.



“We should work on what I’ve spoken about”, he urged, adding: “We can call it the Ga Dangme research centre, so, our history and everything about us is kept there.”



“We can even roll out the scholarship initiative I spoke about through the secretariat of the research centre. We have to ensure that the facility is ready in a year’s time”, Mr Quartey said.



He also said he is making good his promise to have the Ga language taught in school in Accra.



“During my vetting, I promised that the Ga language would be taught in schools in the region. I’ve already discussed this with the Education Minister” and the “Ministry will soon put a system in place to bring in more Ga teachers for the schools.”