Henry Quartey pledges GH¢1,500 monthly support to Psalm Adjeteyfio until 2025

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has pledged to support legendary actor Psalm Adjeteyfio of the Taxi Driver ‘fame’.



The actor has recently been making rounds in a viral video pleading for financial support to assist him pay his monthly rent of GH¢3,000.



While Vice President Mahamudu Dr Bawumia, upon sighting the viral video, has offered financial support in the sum GH¢50,000 for [Adjeteyfio] to pay rent as well as an additional GH¢20,000 donated for his personal upkeep, Henry Quartey is the latest personality to lend his support.



The regional minister has pledged to give a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to the ace Ghanaian actor, starting this month, September till 7th January 2025 when his tenure in the eighth parliament expires.



A statement issued from the Minister reads, “inspired by the positive impact in the film and entertainment industry where you distinguished yourself, I have equally decided to support you with a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500.00 from my Parliamentary salary”.



“I have therefore placed a standing order for the monthly transfers to your account effective September 2021 till the end of my tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2025,” portions of the statement added.



Following the video which was widely circulated, Businessman and entrepreneur, Daniel McKorley has made a donation of GH¢5,000 to support Psalm Adjeteyfio.