Henry Quartey orders closure of all beaches in Greater Accra

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

As part of measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Greater Accra regional Minister Henry Quartey has ordered for the closure of all beaches in the Greater Accra region during the Christmas and New Year festivities.



The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday December 24 by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGESC) on how to control the spread of the virus during the festivities.



A statement issued by the Regional Minister after the meeting said “With immediate effect all beaches in the Greater Accra region should be closed before and during the Christmas and New Year festivities.



“Effective Saturday December 25 2021, all passengers without facemasks must not be allowed to board any means of public transport.



“All persons moving in public places must ensure that they wear face masks and observe all covid-19 protocols.”



