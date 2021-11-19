Henry Quartey meets Kennedy Agyapong in the US

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has disclosed a meeting he had with the fellow lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong.



The two, both on vacation in the United States, are pictured in two photos shared on the Minister’s social media pages.



“While on leave in the States, I met with my colleague MP for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the Consul General of Ghana Embassy in New York, Hon Atta Boafo,” he captioned the two photos in which all three men are all smiles.



Agyapong has made two headlines while in the States, first was weeks back when viral reports suggested that he had been hit by a serious illness.



And more recently, his defamatory suit against US-based commentator, Kevin Taylor. Agyapong is suing Taylor for claiming that he (the lawmaker) was complicit in two high profile murders in the country – i.e. that of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and JB Danquah Adu.



The lawmaker is seeking USD $9.5 million dollars in damages awarded against Mr. Taylor. The latter has acknowledged receipt of the suit lodged in a federal court of Virginia.



On the subject of his ill-health, Kennedy Agyapong’s photos and videos were posted on social media, showing him with family, friends and well-wishers at different times.



He stated in a video last week that he will be returning to the country soon. There is no known date even though Parliament of which he is Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee resumed sitting weeks back.



