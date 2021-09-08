Henry Quartey leads team to demolish illegal structures on Tema Motorway

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

The Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey, has moved his ‘Let's Make Greater Accra Work Agenda’ to the Accra-Tema Motorway.



This time around, the minister, who has become notoriously known for working to restore order and sanity to the city of Accra, has joined forces with the Ayawaso North, La Dadekotopon and Ledzokuku Municipal Assemblies to demolish unauthorized structures on the busy highway.



Making this known on his Twitter page, Henry Quartey announced that the combined forces from his outfit, and those of the other assemblies cleared some portions of the road.



“In another development, as part of the Let's Make Greater Accra Work Agenda, a combined task force from Ayawaso North, La Dadekotopon and Ledzokuku Municipal Assemblies have begun demolition of unauthorised structures along the Tema motorway this afternoon,” his tweet read in part.



The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, explained further that the squatters who live in these mostly-wooden structures, have been pilfering electricity and water.



“These unauthorised settlements have been pilfering electricity and water, and facilitating unauthorised entry and exit unto the motorway, causing motor accidents and creating insecurity,” he wrote.



Henry Quartey, since assuming office in the early part of this year, has been embarking on a campaign to get the city restored in terms of discipline.



Through this initiative, the minister has ensured that some sanity in terms of the use of the road by pedestrians at the Madina Zongo Junction has been restored. He has also been able to relocate traders at the Agbogbloshie Onion Market; including scrap dealers, to a new location at Adjen Kotoku.



