'Henry Quartey is the most efficient, trending minister in Ghana Today' - Boateng

Politics of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chairperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso Central constituency, Bismark Boateng, has described Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, as the most popular and efficient minister we have at the moment.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Mr. Quartey, has won the love and support of Ghanaians because of what he has managed to achieve.



Constituents, he, added are also proud of him because he has not disappointed them.



According to him, those who paid for his filing fee in the parliamentary election are proud and want him to remain firm but fair.



"Henry Quartey is doing well, and Ghanaians are proud of his work. His appointment was not a waste, and I am proud as the Chairman for the constituency where he is an MP,” he said.



He indicated that Henry Quartey works his words and is a man who does not fail in his promises.



"He is the most trending Minister in Ghana now. He has uplifted the Ayawaso Central constituency. There are some things that take bold men like Henry Quartey to do," he added.