Henry Quartey is the most active government official in 2021

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some government officials in 2021 performed exceptionally well in their respective offices, gaining public recognition and some gaining the hatred of a percentage of the populace.



One name that made headlines in 2021 is Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister. The stout and stern man, made headlines due to his proactive measures in making ‘Accra work again.’



One person who was pleased by the work of the Regional Minister was President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo, who noted that the minister initially rejected the offer of being regional minister.



“Henry Quartey has done well. And everyone can attest he is doing a good job in the country. I will tell you something to shock you, he actually said he was not interested in being the Greater Accra Minister at the beginning and I told him this is exactly what you will do so he should adjust his mind to it. And now everyone can see he came to do the job and not play.”



Henry Quartey in 2021 adopted proactive measures to making his region work, paramount amongst them was the relocation of traders at Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku after several failed attempts.



Below are some of the things that he did earning him a name from Ghanaians:



Relocating Agbogbloshie onion sellers to Adjen Kotoku



Mr. Quartey took the initiative to relocate the onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market to ensure the decongestion exercise is achieved. This was met with backlash but Mr. Quartey believed it is the only way to help develop the city.



Though the traders opposed this move with all their might, the minister did not relent in his efforts to permanently move them from the market that has been in existence for so long.



He finally succeeded in moving all the traders from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku on July 1, 2021.



Relocation of Abbosey Okai spare parts dealers



His initiative again ensured the allocation of land for Abbosey Okai Spare part dealers to relocate to Afienya.



Henry Quartey said the government identified land in Afienya and was working towards allocating it to the spare parts dealers.



Demolishing exercise in parts of Accra



As part of his initiative; ‘Let's Make Accra Work’, Henry Quartey led a massive decongestion exercise that saw hundreds of unauthorized structures being removed to help keep Accra clean.



While embarking on a decongestion exercise on Monday, July 26, 2021, he demanded the immediate removal of the Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO) for Ayawaso Central Municipality, Emmanuel Sonni Alohleveh, from office.



According to Mr. Quartey, Sonni Alohleveh has been absent from post for two weeks without any form of notice to his superiors.



However, squatters at Railway Quarters along the Graphic Road in Accra amongst many others were rendered homeless in the course of the decongestion exercise.



Ensured some persons were sanctioned for breaching sanitation protocols



A resident of Kokomlemle in Accra was arrested for directing waste water from her home onto the street.



The arrest was made following an order by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



According to the Minister, the woman’s actions had caused unlawful damage to government property.





The minister cited a part of section 172 of Act 29 which says whoever intentionally and unlawfully causes damage to any property by any means whatsoever to a value not exceeding GH¢1 million, or to no pecuniary value, shall be guilty of a misdemeanour.



Enforced removal of sirens by ministers, deputies, others



In July 2021, the presidency issued a directive, barring ministers, deputies, CEOs of public agencies, MMDCEs among others from using sirens.



To enforce this directive, the Greater Accra Regional Minister gave a two-month grace period for the groups in question to remove their sirens in the capital.



“We are giving notice to anyone who uses siren in Accra to remove it by July. It’s in your own interest to remove it. Because after July we’ll enforce the laws backed by the act. We are giving people two months to comply,” he said.



Pledged GH¢1,500 to Psalm Adjeteyfio



The minister pledged to give GH¢1,500 every month to support veteran actor, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as TT, of ‘Taxi Driver’ fame, until 2025. The veteran actor was seen in a viral video pleading for financial assistance to pay his monthly rent worth 3000 cedis.



This very act by the minister earned him the admiration of many, touting him as a soft-hearted man.



Demolishing structures at Rawlings Park



The minister ordered the AMA taskforce to demolish structures at Rawlings Park to pave way for vehicles to have access to the parking lot. This initiative is part of the Minister’s effort to help ease traffic in the central business district.



All these measures adopted by the Greater Accra Regional Minister summed up his ‘Make Accra Work’ campaign in the year 2021.



Although some citizens were not in support of his measures and heavily vilified him, some commended him for being proactive.