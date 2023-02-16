Henry Quartey hit a snag because he tried to walk over everyone – Amon Kotei

Politics of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Local Government expert, Amon Kotei has attributed the challenges being faced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey in carrying out his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign to his attitude of trying to always bulldoze his way.



The Minister has disclosed that some persons within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been sabotaging his efforts in carrying through his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign resulting in the campaign being stalled.



The Regional Minister wondered if the saboteurs are working for their own parochial interest or for the public.



“I have a lot of issues on my chest. There is an internal sabotage from my own party people. And that is what has led us to where we are. Internally, some people are sabotaging the work of Henry Quartey, whether it’s for the good of the country or their own selfish interests, I don’t know,” the Regional Minister disclosed on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo.



Mr. Quartey said some party members say his work will lead the NPP into opposition if he is not stopped.



But speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Mr Amon Kotei disagreed with the Minister over claims of being sabotaged, saying the Minister rather trespassed into areas he should not have gone.



“In the clearing of hawkers from pavements and other activities, the Minister was bound to step on some toes. If that was not his responsibility, he needed to be very careful. People were singing his praises while he was taking those actions but that was not his directly job to do. He should have known that once he was stepping on some toes he was bound to have problems. Accra has been divided into 25 to 30 Municipalities, so you don’t stray into other peoples jurisdiction. He was trespassing and walking over everyone in discharging his duties. He should have known that he’ll definitely face a push back. There’s nothing about sabotage, is about him trespassing and somebody telling him, hey, my friend stay in your lane because it’s not your function.”



Henry Quartey after his appointment as the Greater Accra Regional Minister in 2021, launched the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign with a view of ensuring good sanitation to Ghana’s capital city.



In carrying out that campaign, he demolished several structures at unauthorised places and waterways, and cleared some major streets of hawkers among others. He also introduced the operation clean your frontage to compel residents of Accra to keep their environs clean.



He took his demolishing exercise to Ramsar sites where structures were razed down.



However, for sometime now, there’s not been any action from the Regional Minister leaving some people to speculate that has given up on this ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign after hitting a snag.