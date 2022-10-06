Henry Quartey compels undisciplined property owners to abide by sanitation by-laws

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has compelled some undisciplined shop owners, Okada riders, lorry park operatives, Landlords, and other property owners to clean their frontages in accordance with the sanitation by-law.



This enforcement by the Minister complied with the by-laws and requires occupants of properties and spaces to ensure their frontages and surroundings are kept clean at all times.



The Minister took the decision Tuesday, October 3, 2022, while leading a joint task force team in the three-month intensive “Operation Clean Your Frontage” exercise in the Greater Accra Region.



The task force team comprises the Regional Coordinating Council, Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMDAs), Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Police Service.



Mr. Quartey thus warned residents of Avenor and Kaneshie, Abufu when the joint team from the visited the area to enforce the law of environmental cleanliness.



He further cautioned the Operations Team to stay away from seizing properties of market women because he has not instructed anybody to do so.



He however advised them to rather insist they enforce the law to ensure that people’s frontages are clean.



The exercise which started on Monday, October 3, will run till the end of 2022 for the team to review for further action.



The minister was accompanied by the Executive Chairman of Zoomlion, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, commanders from the Ghana Arm Forces and technical directors from the RCC.