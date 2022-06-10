Henry Quartey bans clamping of cars in Accra, charges police to arrest perpetrators

Regional News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Regional Minster meets firms contracted by AMA



By-laws governing assemblies' engagement of private firms to be reviewed



Committee to be set up to review AMA by laws



The Greater Accra Regional Minister and Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey, has ordered for an immediate stop on the clamping of cars within the region.



According to the minister, the exercise of clamping cars as a traffic management measure has led to a series of complaints being received from members of the public over its implementation.



The minister speaking at an engagement with private firms contracted by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly ordered the cessation of the clamping and asked to effect the arrest of any individual found enforcing the clamping of cars in the region.



“The Regional Coordinating Council is directing that with immediate effect, all clamping in the Central Business District in Accra stops, and we are saying it takes effect now. The firms are to come with their documents to the respective assemblies. Anybody found clamping or enforcing traffic regulations should be arrested by the police,” the minister is quoted by Raibowradioonline as stating.



Henry Quartey noted that a committee will be formed to review the by-laws that empower assemblies to engage the services of private firms. This, the minister said, will ensure coordinated implementation of traffic regulations with the help of the police and other relevant agencies.



“A committee will be formed immediately which will involve the National Road Safety Authority, Ghana Police Service and a rep from the assemblies to look at the bye-laws that give them authority to engage the services of the private firms to do traffic enforcement. We think that it should be properly coordinated in consultation with the Ghana Police Service to provide training to these entities”, he added.