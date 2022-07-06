Henry Quartey appears before Privileges Committee of Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

A surgery on my knee kept me away from Parliament, MP explains



2 of 3 MPs referred have appeared before Privileges Committee



Adwoa Safo fails to appear before Privileges Committee again



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, has appeared before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



He appeared before the committee to respond to queries on his absence from the House without the express permission of the Speaker of Parliament for more than 15 consecutive sittings.



A post shared on Facebook on July 7 by the Parliament of Ghana indicated that the MP explained that he was absent because he had to under a procedure on his knees.



“Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, today appeared before the Privileges Committee, to respond to queries on his absence from Parliament without permission for fifteen sitting days in the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Parliament.



“He explained that his absence from the country was to enable him to undergo a knee surgery,” portions of the post shared by Parliament read.



Parliament further stated that Henry Quartey’s appearance meant that two of the three MPs who were referred by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin have appeared before the committee, the other one being Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



“Hon. Sara Adwoa Safo was scheduled to appear before the Committee but has failed to appear, despite various attempts to get her to appear before the Committee,” parts of the post read.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, referred three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs – Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey – to the Privileges Committee of the House after he was petitioned by former MP, Ras Mubarak, to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.



