General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Henry Quartey, Kennedy Agyapong, Adwoa Safo referred to privileges committee for absenteeism

Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has been referred three Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for their absenteeism.

The three MPs are the Members of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo; Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong; and Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.

They have been reported to have breached the 15-day rule after they have been absent for 15 sitting days without permission.

More soon...

