Help us mine our gold responsibly – Bono chiefs to gov't

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The president of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and president of Yegi traditional council, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, has appealed to the government through the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, to, as a matter of urgency, assist them in exploiting gold discovered in the region responsibly.



He said he would be very glad if the minister would mobilise the needed resources, especially logistical support, to ensure the exploitation is properly carried out and help bring development to the area.



The chief said illegal mining in the region is not rampant compared to other regions but bemoaned the practice of illegal lumbering, which he described as something that calls for the government's urgent attention.



He, however, reposed his confidence in the minister, saying, "we know you and we know what you are capable of, and we know you can do this and do it well".



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, who spoke at length on the issue of lumbering in the region, appealed to the chiefs to work hand-in-glove with the REGSEC to place a ban on the harvesting of wood for charcoal on commercial purposes to help preserve the only forest cover available to Ghana for future generations.



In view of the fight against logging, the minister asked that REGSEC add on a member from the Regional House of Chiefs to be part of the task force and audit committee, which is to be established to ensure that they have an all-inclusive force.



Mr Jinapor assured the chiefs that all the concerns tabled before him would be taken up with speed and provide all needed logistics, especially with regards to gold exploitation in the region, for the benefit of all.



The Bono East Regional Minister, Akwasi Adu Gyan, who accompanied the minister on his working visit on Tuesday, 16th November 2021, called on the traditional authorities within the region to support the Lands Minister and the government to succeed, stressing that "if the Minister succeeds, the government succeeds and it will all be for our own benefit".