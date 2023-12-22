Help us fight against crime – Omanhene of Kwabenya Musuku to security agencies

Regional News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Omanhene of Kwabenya Musuku traditional area, Nii Tetteh Ofatse Dza-Nyomo, has called on various security agencies in the country to sanitise his community of criminal activities.



He said they have very shaky security in the community because of the recurring crime rate, and recently the driver of the Queen Mother of Dome was stabbed multiple times and his car was stolen.



Nii Tetteh Ofatse Dza-Nyomo, while calling for help from the security agencies, urged residents to report any person who engaged in any criminal activities to the police.



“The security in this area is very shaky with a lot of crimes, and the driver of the Queen of Dome was recently attacked and his car was stolen after he was stabbed multiple times.”



“We are calling on the police to step up their game and help us clean this area from the numerous criminal activities because we are really suffering. We are now at the mercy of criminals, and it might be worse in this festive season,” Nii Tetteh Ofatse Dza-Nyomo said on Rainbow Radio Accra.