Help us break the eight with our achievements – Dr. Kyeremanteng to Ghanaians

Politics of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Projects Advocacy, Dr. Michael Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, has expressed their readiness to project to the country, the government’s achievement to help them break the eight-year jinx.



He said that the governing NPP has achieved a lot under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the introduction of projects but most Ghanaians are unaware because they hardly published them in the media space.



“Before NPP was given the mandate to rule the country, we all saw how the country was being handled but we came in to rescue the people,” he told Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anopa Bofo morning show on Angel FM, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.



According to him, the party’s focus was to restructure the system from 2017 to 2019 and managed to implement some major policies including the ‘Free SHS’.



He mentioned that although they faced some challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government succeeded in implementing equally important developmental projects.



“Thou covid19 pandemic from 2020 till now has not been easy to us as a nation, yet still we did something for the country, that’s why we have realized to display both completed and unfinished projects to the people of Ghana.



“If they are aware of the project being done, they will undoubtedly assist us in breaking the eight. Some Ghanaians are unaware of the Hohoe market, which happens to be one of the largest markets in West Africa,” he said.



By doing so, Dr. Kyeremanteng believes would help the good people of Ghana know that the propaganda being spread against the governing party is baseless.



“We only have a limited amount of time, so Ghanaians should pitch in to help break the eight”, he appeals.