Help stop indiscriminate killings on my land - Bolewura tasks Security agencies

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area of Gonja, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (l) has on Friday 18th February, 2022 called on the security to unravel the causes and also bring to book the perpetrators of those behind the recent killing and strange burials of individuals in Bole to an end.



A statement from Bole read by the Bolewura’s Secretary Mr Abdulai Haruna Obey at the Palace of the Bolewura to over a hundred Chiefs and Queen mothers gathered for the first general meeting of the Chiefs and Queen mothers of the Bole Traditional Area for 2022 said; “the indiscriminate killing and burial of unknown bodies in recent times in Bole has caught my attention and we as Chiefs will not sit aloof for this unfortunate calamity to befall on our land”.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) also entreated the Chief Imam of Bole and land priests of Bole to offer special prayers and sacrifices to the gods of the land to bring to an end the bad canker.



“I also wish to assure the general public to remain calm and resolute as we work hard with the security to bring the criminal to book”; Bolewura stated.



The Bolewura also made mention of data collection of all Fulanis in the Bole Traditional Area of Gonja to curtail the Fulani herdsmen and Farmer issues that have been of concern in recent times.



He said; “my attention has been drawn to the fact that, the Fulani settler activities across the traditional Area remain a bigger concern for the people of Bole Traditional Area and I want to entreat all Chiefs to put mechanisms and strategies in place to find a way to manage efficiently the Fulani issues in the Traditional Area.



“As you go back to your various communities, Bolwura Sarfo Feso (I) directs with immediate effect the registration of all Fulanis and their families and submit the data to my Secretary for processing and filing.



“On this the Fulani matter that we enter the new farming season, by close of March this honourable palace should have a stakeholder dialogue with the leadership of the Fulanis leaving in Bole Traditional Area”.



There were suggestions and proposals on the issues Bolewura raised from the sub- Chiefs and Queenmothers gathered for the meeting.