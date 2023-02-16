Help in promoting NPP code of conduct – Ntim to Council of Elders

Politics of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim has charged the Council of Elders of the party to help in promoting the party’s Code of Conduct.



According to him, the Council of Elders also have a very important role to play in ensuring party discipline which is absolutely necessary for the NPP’s victory in the 2024 elections.



Speaking at a retreat organized by the Greater Accra Council of Elders of the NPP organized at Peduase on Saturday February 11, 2023, Chairman Ntim said “I therefore appeal to every member of the party to support us in this endeavor. This is needed for the party to break the eight.”



He added that without a doubt, all these feats, can certainly, only be achieved by a well-organized political party that is well prepared to go into the 2024 general elections and win by the grace of God.



Chairman Ntim noted that having come this far, another crucial activity that is ahead of the Party going into election 2024 is the organization of parliamentary and presidential primaries to select our respective candidates.



“This exercise is so crucial that our victory in 2024 is largely hinged on how we conduct ourselves before, during and after these primaries.



“On account of this, I wish to make a passionate appeal to all prospective aspirants, their supporters, party members and all stakeholders of the Party to respect the rules of engagement.



"We should always be guided by the supreme interest of the party and eschew all acts that have the tendency of dividing our ranks. We cannot have an effective and well organized party to break the eight if we do not prioritize the party’s interest.



"Our victory in 2024 will largely depend on how we conduct ourselves in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.” he stressed.