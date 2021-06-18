Help govt stop railway assets theft - Peter Amewu to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has raised concerns on the need for Ghanaians to help protect the country's railway assets.



According to him, the country is losing railway assets to thieves costing the nation.



Addressing an audience after touring some project sites in the Western Region, Peter Amewu said stealing of railway scraps impedes the country's bid to revive the sector.



“I’m raising the concern because it has become a very disturbing phenomenon, increasing in our industry and I think the workers themselves know where these properties and lines are; and are in a better position to help us curtail this.”



“Like I was telling the people at the workshop yesterday, we need their support to curtail it [stealing of railway assets], else it is becoming a security threat,” he said.



The General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union, Godwill Ntammah also charged the Minister to work around the clock to arrest perpetrators.



“The assets belong to the state, so if any railway workers are caught in the process, let’s take them to court and deal with them according to the law. Let’s collaborate with the security forces to ensure that the menace is stopped.”