Help govt stop railway assets theft - Peter Amenu to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Govt has lamented on railway assets theft



•The Minister for Railways has called on the public to help protect the assets from destruction



•Govt hopes to complete the 22 Kilometers railway from Kojokrom to Awaso in the Western region by March 2022





Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has called on the public to help protect railway assets from destruction and theft.



According to him, the country has been losing railway assets to thieves costing the nation.



He believes these theft cases if not checked will undermine the efforts of the government in reviving the sector.



Addressing an audience after touring some project sites in the Western Region, Peter Amewu, the destruction and stealing of railway scraps along the old lines pose a threat to the country.



“I’m raising the concern because it has become a very disturbing phenomenon, increasing in our industry and I think the workers themselves know where these properties and lines are; and are in a better position to help us curtail this.”



“Like I was telling the people at the workshop yesterday, we need their support to curtail it [stealing of railway assets], else it is becoming a security threat,” he said.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union, Godwill Ntammah appealed to the Minister to improve collaboration with the security agencies to arrest and prosecute perpetrators.



He charged him to ensure that all offenders are prosecuted accordingly.



“The assets belong to the state, so if any railway workers are caught in the process, let’s take them to court and deal with them according to the law. Let’s collaborate with the security forces to ensure that the menace is stopped.”



Peter Amewu toured some project sites in the Western Region including the 22 Kilometers Kojokrom to Awaso and other parts of the region.



The 22kilometer new railway line is expected to be completed by March 2022.