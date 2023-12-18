Help deliver peaceful elections in 2024 – La Dzasetse to GAF

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Major General Samuel Odotei (Rtd), Dzasetse of La, has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to support other security agencies in ensuring a peaceful environment for the 2024 General Election.



Ghana would count on you to deliver a peaceful environment for the 2024 elections and you can not afford to disappoint Ghanaians in that regard, he said.



Nii Odotei was speaking at the end of year get together organised for security agencies popularly known as West Africa Security Social Activity (WASSA) at the Army Headquarters.



He commended GAF for the strides made in all areas of the military lines under the leadership of Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), in the face of financial and other challenges.



Also a former Chief of Army Staff, Nii Odotei praised the Command for excelling in sports at national, regional and international levels.



He said taking up tasks in the dynamic security trends worldwide and allowing female soldiers to take up tasks perceived to be for men was a great feat.



That, he said, had enabled them, with the support of sister security agencies, to save Ghana from violent extremism and terrorism that had plagued the Sub-region.



He said the country would continue to enjoy peace if they (GAF) remained united, disciplined and loyal to their constitutional mandate.



Nii Odotei, who served as the Dean of Commonwealth Group of High Commissioners, advised soldiers against infringing on the rights of citizens unduly.



He said that was because the Military needed civilians to be successful.



He also warned civilians against attacking soldiers, who defended the nation at the peril of their lives.



In a speech read on his behalf, Major General Thomas Oppong Pepprah, Chief of Defense Staff, in a welcome address, said WASSA was used to take stock and better the GAF’s constitutional mandate.



Brigadier General Barima Brako, Chief Staff Officer at the Army Headquarters, who read it, said the personnel would not relent on maintaining peace and order in the country.



The occasion, which brought together the personnel, their families, and other stakeholders, was used to outdoor a mini Jeep (Ghana Armed Forces Mini Jeep- GAMIT) made by Warrant Officer Class One Awal Mohammed to ease transportation within the barracks.



Two soldiers and civilian staff who distinguished themselves in their work were awarded.



The gathering was treated to local renditions of Christmas carols and other genres by Funky Millionaires- GAF Band, “Nkwanpa”and Kwame Eugene.