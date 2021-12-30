'Help capture more parliamentary seats for NPP in Upper East' - Minister

Politics of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: Samuel Akapule, Contributor

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu has challenged the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Executives of the Nabdam District in the Region to work hard to wrestle the Parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



The Regional Minister made the call on Wednesday when the District Chief Executive for the Nabdam District, Mrs. Agnes Anamoo, organised a party for 450 constituency and polling station executives including the party’s patrons, elders, coordinators and Assembly members at her residence at Asonge in he District.



He stated that it was very regrettable that out of the 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region, the NPP has only one seat being the Binduri seat and appealed to the polling station and constituency executives to double up their effort by ensuring that the party wins the seat in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Yakubu stated that he was also working with the Regional Executives of the party and the national party hierarchy to empower the remaining polling station executives of the other constituencies in the region to ensure that the party wins more seats in the region in the 2024 general elections.



“Unlike before, we have now realised that we need to support the polling station executives who are the base of the party and I pledge on behalf of the party we shall do all that we can to mobilise resources and support for you to enable us win both the Parliamentary and Presidential seats come the 2024 general election,” he opined



The District Chief Executive for Nabdam, Mr Agnes Anamoo, on her part mentioned that both President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were very disheartened about the trend of the party winning only one Parliamentary seat out of the 15 seats in the region.



She entreated the polling station and constituency executives including the party’s patrons, elders and the youth to bury their differences and form a formidable block to ensure that the party captures the parliamentary seat for the area.



The DCE who thanked Dr Bawumia for rallying behind her to organize the party called on the participants to help market the good social intervention programmes being implemented by the government to the general public to attract more votes for the party.