Help bring relief to less privileged - Togbe Afede advises youth

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, has entreated young people to contribute vigorously and voluntarily to community development activities and also support efforts to bring relief to the less privileged in society.



He was inaugurating the Heart of Gold Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) at Ho-Bankoe during the yuletide.



The Agbogbomefia said that it was proper for the youth to take part in service to humanity without any profit motive, adding that money must not be the basis for every human undertaking.



He observed that human values were fading in society because of the insatiable lust for money by some young people.



“Our society will definitely be a better place to live if we all show love for one another and help to carry each other’s burdens,” Togbe Afede stated.



He commended the NGO for its noble mission to serve humanity and gave an assurance that the traditional authorities of Asogli would support it carry out its service without any obstacle.



The founder and President of Heart of Gold Foundation, Miss Edem Tsekumah, a contestant during the 2017 Ghana’s Most Beautiful, said that the NGO would support the needy with food, shelter and clothing, particularly in the Volta Region.



“Let us all break our bread with others, feed the hungry, cover those without clothes and help the sick to recover,” she said.



Miss Tsekumah said that she was motivated to form the NGO by the love and massive support she enjoyed from the people of the region during the pageant.