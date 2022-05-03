Help annex more Parliamentary seats from NDC in 2024 - Annoh-Dompreh to NPP faithful

Politics of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has admitted that his party’s inability to win more seats in parliaments in the 2020 election has made things ‘difficult’ for the Nana Addo-led government.



A blunder he doesn’t want to happen again in the next general election – after calling on his party supporters to “protect” incumbent NPP MPs.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh who is also Majority Chief Whip said this while addressing NPP Delegates during the conference to elect the constituency Executives.



He urged his constituency executives as well as party supporters to ensure a maximum victory for the ‘Elephant party’ in 2024.



“Today parliament has become very hot because we didn’t properly put things in order hence there were skirt and blouse voting in some constituencies but I want to say this in honour of God that from A-Z, from Asuogyaman to Zebila in this country, polling station executives have realized that we have to protect the MPs.



“Some constituencies like Asuogyaman, Ayensuano that we lost, because for a long time in our body politics if you win the majority in parliament, the presidency becomes a bonus,” he said