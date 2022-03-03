Help advance the cause of women - Josephine Oppong-Yeboah appeals to Ghanaian media

Regional News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Award winning Ghanaian media personality and gender advocate, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has urged colleagues in the media fraternity, particularly female journalists to increase reportage on issues affecting women and their development.



She is of the view that female journalists have greater responsibility to help advance the cause of women in society.



For her, women and girls continue to face mirage of challenges in their day-to-day activities, expressing the worry that some women are unable to own their own property in some parts of the country or have access to land.



Ms Josephine made the remarks in a media interview ahead of this year's International Women's Day celebration.



International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 each year is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.



The 2022 celebration is on the theme: "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”



Ms Josephine said when female media practitioners, who better understand the problems of women, take interest in highlighting the challenges of women in society, it will help the larger society to help address them.



Profile



Born on June 19, 1979, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, is an award winning Ghanaian media personality with over 20 years of experience in Broadcast Journalism.



She is currently a senior News anchor, Producer, Senior Reporter and Regional Editor/Coordinator at METRO TV Ghana. She has worked with media organisations such as Africa Watch Magazine as the Country Manager, e.TV Ghana as a Senior News Anchor and Producer.



Similarly, she has worked with the Sunyani based Sky 96.7fm, as an Anchor, Reporter and Joy 99.7fm's Brong Aharfo Regional correspondent. Josephine Oppong-Yeboah also worked at Top Radio 103.1fm now Top fm, as a Deputy programmes manager, News Anchor and programme host.



She also served as sit-in host for Metro TV’s flagship programme “Good morning Ghana” from 2012 to 2017.



Due to her special interest in gender related issues, she covers the UN Commission on the Status of Women as well as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the UN Headquarters every year.



She is also an international correspondent and a member of the Ghana Journalist Association.



Josephine Oppong-Yeboah holds A Bachelor of arts Degree in information studies/Political science from the University of Ghana and Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana institute of Journalism.