Help Ghana to become post-COVID-19 recovery success - Prez to new envoys

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday presented letters of credence to 13 appointed envoys, with a charge on them to seek investments for the success of Ghana's post COVID-19 recovery agenda.



The President told them that his administration’s unprecedented flagship initiative, the Ghc100 billion post-COVID-19 Ghana CARES Obaatanpa Programme geared to stabilise, revitalise and transform Ghana’s economy, must be the pivot around which they engaged the rest of the world.



He said they should, therefore, familiarise themselves with the objectives of the Ghana Cares Obaatanpa Programme, which was at the core of his second term mandate because they represented “our surest way out of the pandemic and would thrust Ghana back onto the path of progress and prosperity.”



“Each one of you must help and contribute to the success of the programme by facilitating amongst other things, as much foreign investment into the country as you can,” he implored.



The envoys, including three High Commissioners, eight Ambassadors, one deputy High Commissioner, and a deputy Ambassador, are Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador to China, Mr Adagbilab Boniface Gambila, Ambassador to Burkina Faso; Mr James Komla Nyasembi, Ambassador to the Czech Republic; and Madam Perpetua Joyce Naana Dontor, Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea.



The others are Mr Samuel Jojo Effah-Broni, Ambassador to the kingdom of Morocco; Mr Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner to India; Alhaji Rashid Bawa, High Commissioner to Nigeria; Mrs Angelina Baiden-Amissah, Ambassador to The Holy See; and Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Abdulai, Ambassador to the State of Kuwait.



The rest are Mr Anselem Ransford Sowah, High Commissioner to Canada; Ambassador Kwabena Osei Danquah, Ambassador-at-Large; Madam Akua Afriyie, Deputy Ambassador to China; and Madam Rita Tani Iddi, Deputy High Commissioner, United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.



At a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, the President administered the Oaths of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy to the envoys, and congratulated them on their “well-deserved” appointment, saying, “I am confident that you will make our nation proud.”



He told them that their appointments had come at a particularly important moment, where all countries, including Ghana, were working to return themselves to a state of normalcy.



This followed the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has plunged economies into recession, collapsed businesses, disrupted lives and livelihoods, and taken more than 3.5 million lives.



The President noted that the pandemic had brought to the forefront the need for nations to strengthen and deepen alliances and cooperations because “no country can afford to go it alone” and “We either succeed together or perish together.”



“And this is where your work as Ambassadors and High Commissioners would be needed the most,” he emphasised.







