Help Damongo MP raise standards of education - MP’s coordinator

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Coordinator of the Office of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Mr Bawa Fuseini aka Capacity has on behalf of the MP Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor appealed to parents to support the MP raise the standard of education in the Damongo Constituency.



Mr Bawa made this comment speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi Fm’s Damongo correspondent Zion Abdul- Rauf after monitoring the ongoing mock examinations with the Municipal Education Director and some staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) of the Municipality.



He explained that the efforts and contributions of the MP in helping uplift education in the constituency can best be achieved through the collaboration of parents who will ensure seriousness among their wards.



He added that the MP is very passionate about education in the Constituency and had a sleepless night following the results obtained last year by schools in the Constituency hence his reason for sponsoring a seven (7) week extra classes and mock examinations for this years Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in all the 30 Junior High Schools across the Municipality.



Mr Capacity added that all the efforts the MP is putting will only materialise only through the support and collaboration of parents since it is the wish to see a positive change in the performances of not only the BECE candidates but WASSCE candidates as well in the coming year.



The common mock examinations for the 30 Junior High Schools in the West Gonja Municipality which commenced on Monday, 20th September, 2021and expected to end on the 27th September 2021 is fully sponsored by the MP for the Damongo constituency through the Ghana Education service (GES) with the aim of fully preparing the candidates for the main exam in November.



The West Gonja Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service Mr Akey Ferguson in his brief remarks, expressed gratitude to the MP for the intervention. He added that he is currently the most happiest Director because “this intervention will give the candidates the exposure and prepare them to what they will be expecting in November”.



He advised the candidates to continue to learn and to take the extra classes sponsored by the member of Parliament very seriously since that will help them a lot in coming out with flying colours.



A member of the education committee responsible for the examination Mr Bukari Yahaya Abdulai disclosed that thirty (30) JHS’s in the West Gonja municipality are participating in the examination which has questions put together by teachers in the Municipality and invigilated by Headteachers in the Municipality.



This according to Mr Abdulai will enable the headteachers experience the behavior of students in the examination room, which will be discussed among Headteachers and staff immediately after the mock examinations and later with candidates in the various schools.