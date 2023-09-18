Hell will break loose if we were to induct judges into the judicial hall of shame — Kwaku Azar

General News of Monday, 18 September 2023

A US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has suggested that there is nothing wrong with criticising the performance of judges in the country.



In a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, September 17, 2023, Prof. Kwaku Asare, who is widely known as Kwaku Azar, indicated that judges must be criticised in the same way some of them are praised.



He, however, stated that there would be confusion in the country should judges be added to the “hall of shame” as it is done in other jurisdictions.



“Judges get awards all the time, but hell will break loose if we were to induct judges into the judicial hall of shame. Da Yie!” The post he shared reads.



The academic shared links to websites that showed the ranks of the worst judges in the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).



One of the links on thinkprogess.org was titled “The Five Worst Supreme Court Justices in American History, Ranked”.



Another by Intelligence UK International was titled “The Judicial Hall of Shame – Corrupt judges”.



