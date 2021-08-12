Heavy traffic on Dome-Christian Village route after Thursday morning rains

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

• There was a prolonged rainfall in parts of Accra Thursday morning



• The heavy downpour left the Dome-Christian Village bridge submerged



• Several areas in Accra recorded cases of flooding



Thursday’s early morning downpour left the Dome-Christian Village road flooded and the bridge submerged.



Residents of the area have once again recorded an incident of flooding despite the reconstruction of the bridge. The prolonged rain caused the water to spill over its banks hindering pedestrian and vehicular movement.



The situation also caused massive vehicular traffic from the Kisseman junction all the way to the Pillar 2 junction. Most drivers had to resort to alternative routes due to the roadblock.



At the time of GhanaWeb's visit, some residents in an attempt to bring calm to road users, were seen directing the traffic. No casualties have so far been recorded.



Persons with homes and businesses in the flood-prone area continue to lose their properties at every time there is a heavy downpour as attempts to handle the situation have proven futile.



Residents who have their houses along the banks of the bridge have in the past been advised to relocate.



