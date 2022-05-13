You are here: HomeNews2022 05 13Article 1537280

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Heavy traffic builds on the Pokuase-Achimota overpass as a trailer overturns

There is heavy traffic on the Pokuase-Achimota overpass following an accident on Friday morning.

A flatbed trailer carrying foodstuff has overturned at the foot of the overpass at Pokuase, spilling the loaded goods on the road.

The police have since arrived at the scene and are controlling traffic while efforts are being made to transfer the goods onto another truck.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown, however, another trailer next to the overturned trailer carrying bags of cement is dislodged from its vehicle worsening the traffic situation at the scene.

This accident comes hours after a truck burned on the opposite side of the Pokuase-Achimota highway, equally creating heavy traffic Thursday night.

