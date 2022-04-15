You are here: HomeNews2022 04 15Article 1516196

Regional News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Heavy security presence in Yendi following reprisal attacks

There is a heavy Police presence at Yendi following the killing of at least eight herdsmen in a suspected reprisal attack on Zakole, a herder Community in the Northern Region.

The attack was triggered when a teacher of Dagbon State Senior High School, Jacob Koila was killed in a suspected armed robbery at Zagban on the Yendi-Zabzugu road yesterday.

Sources in Yendi told GBC News that herder communities in the area are living in fear and are therefore calling for protection.

