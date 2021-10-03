Heavy security presence as Achiase DCE faces second voting

Politics of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

There is heavy security presence at Achiase as assembly members decide in a second voting exercise to confirm or reject President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee, Richmond Kofi Amponsah Agyabeng.



The nominee failed to secure two-third votes in the first exercise on Monday, September 27.



He had 13 out of 22 votes cast with nine voting No.



Richmond Kofi Amponsah Agyabeng served as Achiase District Chief Executive (DCE) in the first term of President Akufo-Addo and hopes to do a second term.



He was also the Dean of all municipal and district chief executives (MCEs) in the Eastern Region.



The presence of the heavy security had not been explained.



Former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo is present at the venue.



Already, some Assembly members are expressing discomfort about the situation.