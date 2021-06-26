Heavy rains hit parts of Accra, Kumasi as perennial floods emerge

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Major parts of the capital in Accra and other regions of the country have already began to witness perennial flooding as heavy rain showers hit.



The downpour which began late Saturday afternoon on June 26, 2021 comes at the time where the country is expected to experience a rainy season.



Already, flood images and videos of key communities have began to emerge on social media and this begs to question of whether residents and state authorities have prepared enough for the rains.



One of the videos is that from an area in Awudome in Accra and the other in Breman at Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.



While heavy rains are unpredictable, poor drainage systems will adversely expose the fragile nature of structures within communities that have long destroyed properties and resulted in deaths.



Prior to this, the meteorological service in a press statement cautioned that some areas parts of northern Ghana will experience rains this morning.



"Later this morning into the afternoon, thunderstorms or rains will be experienced over parts of southern Ghana," the Ghana Meteo Agency said in a tweet.



See some of the videos below:







