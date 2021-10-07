Heavy rain floods Kpetoe market

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Traders, especially women in the Agortime-Kpetoe market, were left stranded following a heavy rainstorm on Wednesday afternoon.



The heavy downpour which lasted for about thirty minutes got the entire market flooded and destroyed some goods and makeshift stalls.



According to the market queen, Madam Janet Atsufui Sewordor, the flood occurred as a result of a poor drainage system opposite the market.



"A very big gutter on our left side is choked, we have made several appeals to them (Agortime-Ziope District) to dredge it in other to prevent such disaster but nothing has been done about it. We are once again appealing to them to fix this problem," she said.







Most of the traders managed to pack some of their items from the flood while some have counted their losses. They said the poor drainage system is not the only challenge in the market but limited spaces for traders and poor sanitary condition is another predicament.



The heavy rain forced surrounding choked gutters to spill out garbages that took over the market.



A trader said, "The flood spilt waste materials including defecation from the nearby bushes where people indulge in open defecation; we have so many problems in this market. We are appealing to the government to help reconstruct the market for us."



The Agortime-Kpetoe market is a developing local market in the district, serving many communities in the area including Ho, Dzodze, Akatsi, Aflao, and sometimes traders from Togo.