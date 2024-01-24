Heavy police presence at Law Court Complex ahead of judgement in alleged coup trial

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The Law Court Complex in Accra has been beefed up with heavy police presence on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 , as the judgement in the trial of the alleged coup plotters was expected to be delivered.



This comes after Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP), Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Kojo Gameli and eight others have been accused of plotting to overthrow the government and destabilise the country in 2019, by planning to attack key installations, such as the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and the 37 Military Hospital.



The trial, which started in October 2019, has seen several adjournments and delays, due to various reasons, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the absence of witnesses, and the change of judges.



The prosecution, led by the Attorney General, presented 19 witnesses and 113 exhibits to prove its case, while the defence, led by the lawyers of the accused persons, has presented 14 witnesses and 10 exhibits to challenge the prosecution's evidence.



The case, which is being heard by a three-member panel of High Court judges, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, is expected to come to an end today, as the judges deliver their verdict.



While the country waits on the court to pronounce judgement on the accused persons, a video shared by Accra-based GHOne on X, captures the heavy security presence at the law complex.



A Formed Police Unit (FPU) vehicle and other patrol vehicles of the Ghana Police Service were also seen patrolling on the court premise.



The eight others, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Allan Debrah aka Bright Allan Yeboah, YohannesZikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, LAC Ali Solomon and Col Sylvester Akanpewon are facing charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.





