Heavy downpour in Amenfi East Municipality renders passengers stranded

2 September 2021

Western Region:



River Adesu in the Wasa Amenfi East District has overflown its banks as a result of a heavy downpour on Wednesday dawn leaving travellers stranded



Passengers from Wassa Saaman and adjourning communities are unable to cross the bridge on River Adesu to Wassa Akropong and vice versa because the bridge is flooded.



Drivers from both ends of the bridge would have to stop for passengers to get down and find a means of getting to the other side.



Some drivers who tried passing through it had water entering their cars.



Motorbike riders who felt they could pass through the flood also had their bikes stuck in the flood.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, drivers indicated that ‘galamseyers’ have mined in the river which has blocked the water ways leading to the flood.



They added that authorities desilted the river after the same thing happened four years ago.



They are therefore of the view that the waterway has been blocked again leading to the flood.



The heavy downpour has also affected lots of people in the municipality. Most communities have been flooded while some families have their buildings collapsed leaving them homeless.



The communities include Angola, Jaabode, Youth Centre, Ahyireso, Wassa Nkyease among others all in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.



Speaking in an interview, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr Alex Damtey visited the affected communities to ascertain the degree of damage said, “the flood came as a result of choked gutter due to the bad practices of residents who throw rubbish into the gutters.



“Even though the assembly has provided waste dumping site but people do not patronize it with the excuse that the dumping sites are far away.”



To avert this disaster from happening again, Mr Damtey said, “the Works Department of the assembly is embarking on a demolishing exercise to demolish certain buildings and structures on waterways to enable free flow of water, while the environmental department will also ensure that no one throw refuse into the gutters.”



