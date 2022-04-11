Heavily armed men gun down two persons at Mamadukoraa community

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: Unknown

Two persons have allegedly been shot to death at Mamadukoraa, a farming community in the Chache Electoral area in the Bole District of the Savannah Region by armed men.



The deceased are Mr. Yaw and madam Dibuone Akua age 60 and 40 respectively.



The armed men are reported to have invaded the community at dawn and robbed the community members of their valuables.



According to sources, the invasion occurred when members of the community were still indoors.



Sources further revealed that the gunmen who rode motorbikes to the community aimed gunshots at Mr. Yaw's house killing him instantly.



The sources furthered that all occupants of the house were locked in one room by the invaders before committing the dastardly act.



The armed men were said to have started shooting sporadically within the house leading to the death of a woman who was locked up in the room with other occupants of the house after they were done with their operations.



A son of the deceased also known aS Yaw, was also beaten to a pulp by the invaders.



Sources added that the intensity of the shooting forced members of the community to take cover in the bushes for fear of their lives.



An amount of thirty thousand Ghana Cedis is said to have been taken away from the son of the deceased and another unspecified amount from the deceased.



The community has since been thrown into a state of mourning, fear, and panic.



The incident has since been reported to the Bole District Police Command.