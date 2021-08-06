Hearty congrats – Anas to Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has wished his former legal advisor who has just been sworn in as the Special Prosecutor for the Republic of Ghana a hearty congratulations.



Kissi Agyebang was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, August 5 at the seat of government.



Following this event, Anas in a tweet said “Kissi Agyebeng: Hearty congratulations on your swearing-in as Special Prosecutor for the Republic of #Ghana. Wishing you the very best!”



President Akufo-Addo extolled the qualities of newly sworn-in Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, saying he has all that it takes to occupy the position as the second person to do so.



“Having been called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003, holding a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws degree from Dalhousie University and Cornell Law School [and] having acted as a Criminal Law lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon and also engaged in private law practice, it is clear that Mr. Kissi Agyebeng is eminently qualified to occupy the Office of Special Prosecutor.



“He has the capacity, the experience, the requisite values, and intellectual strength to succeed in this vital position.”



He urged the new Special Prosecutor “to bear in mind at all times that the office carries an extraordinary responsibility to fight corruption independently and impulsively”.



He admitted the remit of the position is “broad and challenging” but he assured Mr. Agyebeng that he will provide him with whatever assistance he will need “to enable him to discharge his high duties effectively in the interest of Ghanaian people”.



