Heartwarming photo of Bawumia, Mahama at funeral of Jospong’s dad pops up

They may be political opponents with different ideologies and philosophies. And all things being equal they could be squaring up for the highest office of the country come election 2024. But that notwithstanding, there seems to be great respect and admiration anytime they meet.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama have once again demonstrated that politics is not a matter of life and death when they met at the funeral grounds of Josepong’s late father over the weekend. The two statesmen were on Saturday, September 10, 2022, captured in a heartwarming photograph where they are seen chatting and hugging at the elaborate funeral held at the forecourt of the State House.



They have on some occasions traded subliminal shots at each other as is often the case in the heat of the political season but as sons of the northern region of Ghana, they have tried to remain civil even in their political jabs.



The two were among many other dignitaries that thronged the funeral to pay their last respect to Opanyin Samuel Kwame Siaw Agyepong, the father of the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group.



While the two will aim to become president of Ghana in the next election, they must first convince their respective political parties that they are the best candidates.



That may not be so much of a problem for ex-president Mahama but veep Bawumia faces stiff opposition from Alan Kyeremanten and Kennedy Agyepong for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party.



