Hearts of Oak’s performances last season were confusing - Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, has expressed his surprise at the team's lackluster performance in the previous season.



As anticipation builds for the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season, Mortagbe shed light on moments of puzzlement he experienced during the campaign.



“I was confused at some point because I saw the players that we had recruited, I saw some of their performances in previous matches and then I saw some of their performances in subsequent matches and it begged a lot of questions as to why,” he told Citi Sports.



The Phobians are set to kick off their season against Real Tamale United on September 15, marking the outset of what promises to be an eventful season.



However, the 2022/23 season concluded on a subdued note for Hearts of Oak, finishing in 12th place. This outcome, in light of their promising start, left supporters and pundits alike wanting more.



The managerial landscape also witnessed a significant shakeup, with the departures of Samuel Boadu and Serbian trainer Slavko Matic.



This led to the appointment of Assistant David Ocloo as interim head coach to navigate the rest of the season. In the subsequent off-season, the Dutch tactician Martin Koopman stepped in to take the reins.