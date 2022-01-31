Heartless thief steals belongings of women on admission in Tamale Central Hospital

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Patients in the Female Ward of the Tamale Central Hospital are counting their losses after a thief entered the ward at dawn today, January 30, 2022, and made away with their valuables including phones, ID cards, cash among others.



Security lapses may have enabled the suspected thief to enter the facility unnoticed and exit with the booty without a hindrance.



According to Dr Seidu Fiter, a medic and philanthropist, security in the hospital is in a deplorable state and needs to be addressed urgently.



“This is not the first of its kind, workers have lost their motorbikes and other valuables to criminals. In fact, almost all wards at the facility do not have their television sets intact because they have been removed by thieves in the night. This is all down to poor leadership at the facility and lack of SECURITY!



No security at the main entrances of the facility, no fenced wall and no properly regulated visiting hours at the facility. Now my fear and that of other right-thinking people is that one day, a thief or criminal will enter the hospital and start killing patients when they are asleep. A criminal can enter the hospital and start disconnecting oxygens of struggling patients,” he wrote following the theft.



Meanwhile, the victims have been left traumatized over the incident.



