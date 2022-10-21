Hearing of Oliver’s motion challenging treason felony charges deferred to Oct. 28

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hearing of the application filed by the lead convenor of the #FixTheCountry pressure group, urging the court to strike out his treason felony charges has been deferred to October 28.



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, through his lawyers led by Dr. Justice Srem-Sai filed the application at the High Court praying the Court to throw out the Attorney General’s Bill of indictment and summary of evidence filed against him to stand trial.



The Ashaiman District Court had committed him for trial at the High Court for two counts of Treason felony.



On October 13 when all the parties appeared before the High Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, the court fixed today to hear the application.



However, in Court on Friday, October 21, the court did not sit with the parties agreeing on coming next Friday.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been indicted by the State on two counts of treason felony contrary to section 182(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and treason felony contrary to section 182(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affair Correspondent Murtala Inusah, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was present in court with a Ghana flag over his shoulders.



Bill of Indictment



On May 30, the state through the Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa filed the Bill of Indictment which is now being challenged by #FixTheCountry convenor.



His lawyers have argued that the nature of the charges preferred sin against the rules of multiplicity and duplicity.



Witnesses



According to the summary of evidence, the state indicates that it intends to call three witnesses at trial.



They are Andrew Okyere, No 55341 D/CONST Dunstan Guba and D/CPL Mark Owusu.



The state will also be tendering some eight exhibits to support their case at the trial.



They are the investigation cautioned statement of the accused (Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor) dated 11 February 2022, Charged statement of the accused dated 11 February 2022 and Investigation cautioned statement of the accused dated 16 February 2022.



The remaining exhibits are charge statement of the accused dated 1 April 2022, Facebook and Twitter posts of the accused person from February 2021 to February 2022, Facebook post of the accused person on 30 April 2022, Intelligence report from Cybercrime unit, and Intelligence report from National Security.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested after he was said to have made a series of Facebook posts alleged to have been geared towards overthrow of government.



