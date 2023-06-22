Hearing Gyakye Quayson’s case daily is a disgraceful disregard for justice – Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North is a "victim of political chicanery, abuse of power, and manipulation of the judiciary."



Mr Ablakwa made these comments following a ruling by the Accra high court, which insisted that a perjury case against Mr Quayson be heard on a daily basis.



After accompanying Mr Quayson to court on Wednesday, 21 June 2023, Ablakwa expressed his thoughts to journalists, saying, "What is interesting is that Prof Asare, a former appeal court judge, and Justice Douse have all stated that this is a clear manipulation of the judiciary. It is a total travesty of justice. Let me also state, as President Mahama said, even murder cases are not subjected to daily court appearances."



Ablakwa emphasised that people fail to learn from history. He cited past events such as Kwame Nkrumah winning the 1951 elections while in prison and the people demanding justice following President Rawlings' imprisonment on May 15, leading to the June 4 uprising.



"With Honorable Quayson, the people love him and want him to be their representative. So, if we believe in democracy and in the will of the people, the voice of the people should be respected.



"If we continue with this blatant manipulation and these shenanigans, what kind of justice do we have in Ghana? There seems to be a different standard of justice for the president's friends, cronies, and NPP members, while the rest of us are subjected to a different set of rules and justice.



"No country progresses under such circumstances. The handling of the Quayson case reflects a disgraceful disregard for justice. It is a national embarrassment, and like many Ghanaians, I feel ashamed to be Ghanaian at this time," said Ablakwa.



The lawmaker hinted that a future NDC government would demonstrate to the NPP how power should be used to protect the vulnerable and ensure justice for those who suffer. "I want a restoration. The time will come when they will look back and feel ashamed, realising how power should be utilised," he stressed.



The court has on June allowed the MP to be absent from court until after the June 27 by-election in which he is contesting.