Health facilities are safe despite rising cases of coronavirus - Dr Tinkorang

Health News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

Health facilities remain the safest place to seek medical attention despite the rising cases of coronavirus, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, has stated.



He said health workers had been trained to handle patients in this COVID-19 period and that the safety of patients was an utmost priority of the Ghana Health Service.



"Our facilities are safe and we are still providing all healthcare services to patients irrespective of the COVID-19 challenges," he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a press conference to provide regional updates on the pandemic.



He said workers in the various facilities in the Region use and protect everyone and also disinfect the facilities regularly for their safety and that of patients.



The Regional Director said health staff were ready to answer all questions and concerns about the health of patients and urged the general public to visit the facilities and follow the necessary safety protocols.



"Health facilities continue to provide all healthcare services including emergency and critical care, out-patient and in-patient care, antenatal, delivery, postnatal and child welfare clinics as well as family planning services," he said.



The notion that the hospital environment is not safe, according to Dr Tinkorang, was only a misconception and should not deter people from accessing healthcare when the need arises.



He said precautionary measures in various facilities aimed at making the environment safe for all stakeholders had been strengthened and assured patients of their safety as long as they followed all the protocols.